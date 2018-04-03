Headlines about Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zai Lab earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7678319218015 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zai Lab (ZLAB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zai-lab-zlab-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-24-updated.html.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd, incorporated on March 28, 2017, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of large unmet medical need in the China market, including in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.