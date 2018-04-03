Zeepin One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,560.00 (CRYPTO:ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $122,560.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00704356 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182011 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038502 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,827,778 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

