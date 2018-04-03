Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $324,126.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $16.49 million and $324,126.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00710218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00185709 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,827,778 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

