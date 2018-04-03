Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 374.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Santander raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $190,785.72, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

