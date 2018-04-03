Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,023,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,166,312,000 after buying an additional 902,343 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,286,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,203,000 after purchasing an additional 434,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,833,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

FIS opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $78.89 and a 1-year high of $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31,892.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

In related news, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $8,771,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 380,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $37,836,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,256,602 shares of company stock valued at $123,478,574 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

