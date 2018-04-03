Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,314,000 after buying an additional 50,253 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,998,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,586,000 after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11,320.44, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $114.85.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.33 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,341.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

