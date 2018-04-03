Zennies (ZENI) Price Tops $0.0009

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Zennies has a market cap of $888,165.00 and $3,587.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Zennies has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zennies

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

