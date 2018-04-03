Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Zenyatta Ventures (OTCMKTS: ZENYF) is one of 21 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zenyatta Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zenyatta Ventures and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenyatta Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenyatta Ventures Competitors 195 698 857 28 2.40

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Zenyatta Ventures’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenyatta Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenyatta Ventures N/A -$2.16 million N/A Zenyatta Ventures Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.58

Zenyatta Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zenyatta Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Zenyatta Ventures has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenyatta Ventures’ peers have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenyatta Ventures N/A -9.90% -9.86% Zenyatta Ventures Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Summary

Zenyatta Ventures peers beat Zenyatta Ventures on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zenyatta Ventures

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

