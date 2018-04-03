Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $14,064.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00010332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00642235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.23 or 0.02753650 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00293325 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00065602 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00068301 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00329424 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 2,684,820 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zero-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

