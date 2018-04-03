Zevin Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3,664.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,699,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,400,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,607,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after purchasing an additional 909,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,602,000 after purchasing an additional 806,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.16 and a 1-year high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $122,841.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zevin-asset-management-llc-has-229000-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn-updated-updated.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.