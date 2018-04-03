Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $298.49 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00711153 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186229 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,618,552,066 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zilliqa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.