Zillow Group (Z) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

Z has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.99. 1,727,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,599. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $282.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 58,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $2,439,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 8,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $347,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,265 shares of company stock worth $18,602,468. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 28,636,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,795,000 after buying an additional 665,737 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,982,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,090 shares in the last quarter. VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd now owns 1,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after purchasing an additional 350,081 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 640,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,636,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

