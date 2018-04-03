Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.35.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 1,234,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22,151.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $104.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $2,414,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 25,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.68 per share, with a total value of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,932,000 after purchasing an additional 662,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zimmer-biomet-zbh-coverage-initiated-at-raymond-james-financial-updated-updated.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.