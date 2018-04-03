Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Trading 8.3% Higher

Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. 1,486,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,720,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ziopharm Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $558.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ziopharm Oncology Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziopharm Oncology during the third quarter worth $104,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziopharm Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ziopharm Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziopharm Oncology during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziopharm Oncology by 127.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

