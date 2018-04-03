ZIX (ZIXI) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZIX earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.0495563334713 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIXI. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 18,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,741. ZIX has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $232.18, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ZIX had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

