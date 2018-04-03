Zlancer Trading Down 16.3% This Week (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Zlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and ForkDelta. Zlancer has a market cap of $188,841.00 and approximately $382.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zlancer has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00710654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185665 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031567 BTC.

About Zlancer

Zlancer’s launch date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

Zlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Zlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

