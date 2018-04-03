zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.51% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($155.56) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €154.00 ($190.12).

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 opened at €148.00 ($182.72) on Tuesday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a twelve month high of €200.15 ($247.10).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/zooplus-zo1-given-a-205-00-price-target-at-jpmorgan-chase.html.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.