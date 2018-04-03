ZoZoCoin Market Cap Reaches $130,762.00 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One ZoZoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. ZoZoCoin has a market capitalization of $130,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00718309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030442 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,296,311 coins and its circulating supply is 590,751 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official website is www.zozocoins.com. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoZoCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

