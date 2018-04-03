Zumiez (ZUMZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) recently:

3/20/2018 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zumiez outperformed the industry in the last three months, riding on favorable sales and comps trends. Notably, sales topped estimates for the seventh straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Additionally, comps improved for the sixth straight quarter in the fourth quarter and the 12th consecutive month in February. The top-line growth reflects significant gains from its differentiated merchandising strategies, integrated sales channels and excellent customer service. Going into 2018, the company expects sales and comps trends to remain favorable. It projects comps to grow in the low single-digit range in fiscal 2018 and about 4-6% in the first quarter. However, its earnings lagged estimates in the fourth quarter. Though Zumiez remains confident of delivering accelerated earnings growth in fiscal 2018, it provided a soft earnings outlook for the first quarter. The company expects soft operating margin projections to hurt the bottom line.”

3/20/2018 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2018 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/16/2018 – Zumiez had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/7/2018 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zumiez has outperformed the industry in the past six months, owing to robust top and bottom line surprise trends, alongside solid comps performance in recent months. Though the company posted in line earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2017, it delivered positive earnings surprise for the preceding eight quarters. Moreover, sales topped estimates for the sixth straight quarter. Further, it delivered fifth straight quarter of positive comps in the third quarter. The company’s favorable comps trend continued in January as well. Backed by higher-than-anticipated sales in January, the company now expects earnings per share for the fourth quarter at the higher-end of its previous guidance of 88-90 cents. However, the company continues to be troubled by a tough retail environment, characterized by sluggish mall traffic and macroeconomic uncertainty. Estimates have been going up ahead of the fourth quarter earnings release.”

2/7/2018 – Zumiez was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 263,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,535. The company has a market cap of $594.63, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.75 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 317,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 139,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

