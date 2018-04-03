Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 43,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,120. Zynex has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $110.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 1,826.83% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

