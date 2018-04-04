-$0.12 EPS Expected for Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Dorian LPG reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,537. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other Dorian LPG news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw acquired 726,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $5,470,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

