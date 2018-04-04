-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group (ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 460 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 1,503 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,373 shares of company stock worth $884,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,791,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,474,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,424. The firm has a market cap of $7,103.05, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/0-14-earnings-per-share-expected-for-alaska-air-group-alk-this-quarter.html.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.