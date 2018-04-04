-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.21). Aratana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a negative net margin of 185.78%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million.

PETX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

In other news, insider Craig A. Tooman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,024 shares in the company, valued at $395,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 19,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $92,380.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,675.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,117,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,247 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 964,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,763 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETX stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Aratana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $204.05, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

