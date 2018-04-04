$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.20. MasTec reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.01.

In other news, Director Julia L. Johnson sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,513,213.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $743,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,607 shares of company stock worth $4,887,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MasTec (NYSE MTZ) opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,132.96, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

