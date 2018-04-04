$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.28. P H Glatfelter reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.23 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE GLT) traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,612. The company has a market cap of $956.34, a P/E ratio of 127.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45. P H Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

