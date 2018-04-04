$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donnelley Financial Solns (DFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solns’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Donnelley Financial Solns reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solns will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donnelley Financial Solns.

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.85 million. Donnelley Financial Solns had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solns has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 163,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,667. The firm has a market cap of $560.81, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.42. Donnelley Financial Solns has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Donnelley Financial Solns Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

