$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (KEY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In related news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,175,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,548 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 2,243,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,189,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,184.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

