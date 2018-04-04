-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXFD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,032,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 185,453 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,318,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,388,000 after acquiring an additional 266,900 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 656,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 349,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.37. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $321.07, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.32.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology.

