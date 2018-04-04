$0.41 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Home Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

HOMB opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3,898.00, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Home Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,255,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,919,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,266 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,417,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,378 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,174,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,871,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 354,880 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/0-41-eps-expected-for-home-bancshares-inc-homb-this-quarter.html.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.