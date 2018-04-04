$0.61 EPS Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. AGNC Investment posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGNC Investment.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $250,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 90,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7,337.19, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.06.

The firm also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/0-61-eps-expected-for-agnc-investment-corp-agnc-this-quarter.html.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGNC Investment (AGNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.