$0.69 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, CFO Clint Stein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $101,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 37,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,293. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3,021.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.69 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) This Quarter” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/0-69-eps-expected-for-columbia-banking-system-inc-colb-this-quarter.html.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.