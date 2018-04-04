$0.85 EPS Expected for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,269,398 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $157,700,000 after buying an additional 1,522,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,670,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $185,589,000 after buying an additional 1,497,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,818 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,314,000 after buying an additional 1,387,592 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $259,973,000 after buying an additional 810,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,859,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,307,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,919. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $55,679.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

