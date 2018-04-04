$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp (INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,532,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 125,757 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 606,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,928.62, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.88. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

