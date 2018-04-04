$1.03 EPS Expected for Varian Medical Systems (VAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $121.53. 489,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,054. The company has a market cap of $11,258.23, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $130.29.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 10,000 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,865.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 24,000 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $3,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,504,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,913 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 816,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

