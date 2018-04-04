$1.18 EPS Expected for NorthWestern Corp (NWE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2,609.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $103,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $295,793.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,181. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

