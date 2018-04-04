$1.28 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Cleveland Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 603,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,195. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16,483.22, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/1-28-eps-expected-for-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.