$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Weatherford International (WFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Weatherford International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Weatherford International posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weatherford International.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 114.20% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFT. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.86 to $2.08 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE WFT opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,275.38, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

In other Weatherford International news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $77,820.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 238,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 15,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $61,957.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,226 shares of company stock valued at $165,523 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 989.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 139,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 126,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,985,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,240 shares during the period.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

