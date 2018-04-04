$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 1,955,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,947.58, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $626,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.2% during the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,139,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,253,000 after purchasing an additional 229,675 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,076,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nielsen by 3,246.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nielsen by 1,886.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nielsen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

