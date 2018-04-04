We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 727,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 374,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PML stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

