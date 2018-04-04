$103.77 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) will report sales of $103.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.73 million and the lowest is $100.80 million. Summit Midstream Partners reported sales of $135.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $103.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $453.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $509.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other news, insider Steven J. Newby acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,334.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 417,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,565,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 373,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,021.68, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

