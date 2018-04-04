1,063,941 Shares in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:PFIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,938,000. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II makes up about 5.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 27.63% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFIG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of PFIG stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

