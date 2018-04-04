Virtu Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 32,741 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 225,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNL opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,136.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.49. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.72%. equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

