Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $5.14 Million in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPHB) Stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.17% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

