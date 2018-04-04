We Are One Seven LLC Invests $142,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 5,303.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value Index has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $121.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value Index

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

