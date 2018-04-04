$125.24 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $125.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.54 million and the highest is $127.34 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $130.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $125.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.07 million to $529.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $512.91 million to $560.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.42 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,424,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,996,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,374,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,753.37, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/125-24-million-in-sales-expected-for-brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-this-quarter.html.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.