$127.32 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc (RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $127.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.20 million and the lowest is $120.65 million. Sunrun posted sales of $104.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $127.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $959.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $872.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $713.40 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.69, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.55. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

