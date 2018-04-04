132,481 Shares in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes a GE alerts:

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,735.10, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Baker Hughes, a GE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Piper Jaffray upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.77 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “132,481 Shares in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/132481-shares-in-baker-hughes-a-ge-company-bhge-acquired-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Baker Hughes, a GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.