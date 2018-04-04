13,682 Shares in TC PipeLines (TCP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TC PipeLines by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. Citigroup raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. TC PipeLines has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2,473.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “13,682 Shares in TC PipeLines (TCP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/13682-shares-in-tc-pipelines-tcp-acquired-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.