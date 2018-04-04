Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $890,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,273.13, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $312.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

