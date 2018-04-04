161,967 Shares in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Purchased by Fairpointe Capital LLC

Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 22,754.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,705 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 2,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,416,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 2,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,377,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 2,266,005 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $21,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,339.69, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.79.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Moloney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- acquired 409,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $5,996,837.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 561,900 shares of company stock worth $8,182,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

